Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,496 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 151,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 90,262 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 679,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 34,541 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 406,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 103,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 541.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 708,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 598,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.8 %

Paramount Global stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.33%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

