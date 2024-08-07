ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.17. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 18,519 shares.

ParkerVision Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc designs and develops radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

