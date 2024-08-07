Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) PT Raised to $114.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.29.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PATK

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $121.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.64. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $136.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.06 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,645,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Patrick Industries by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 276,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,078,000 after buying an additional 26,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.