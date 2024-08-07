Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) were up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.01 and last traded at C$2.98. Approximately 15,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 36,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Patriot Battery Metals Trading Up 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.05.

Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.