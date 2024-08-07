Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.31

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 21381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Several research firms recently commented on PTEN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.77.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $44,911,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $44,872,000. Webs Creek Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at $24,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,041,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2,744.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,645,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.



Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

