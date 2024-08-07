Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.77.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

PTEN opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 2.18. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $16.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,911,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,872,000. Webs Creek Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth $24,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,041,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2,744.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,645,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,067 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.