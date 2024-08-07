Paul L. Alpern Sells 11,250 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $86,737.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,563 shares in the company, valued at $574,880.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AIP stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $257.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. Arteris, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $9.54.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 229.27% and a negative net margin of 68.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIP shares. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arteris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Arteris by 2,182.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Arteris during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arteris by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 58,620 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Arteris by 26.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

