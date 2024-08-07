Paul L. Alpern Sells 11,250 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $86,737.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,563 shares in the company, valued at $574,880.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Arteris Price Performance
Shares of AIP stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $257.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. Arteris, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $9.54.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 229.27% and a negative net margin of 68.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arteris
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Arteris by 2,182.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Arteris during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arteris by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 58,620 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Arteris by 26.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arteris
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arteris
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.