Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stake Lowered by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Paycom Software by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.20, for a total value of $273,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,023,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,923,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.20, for a total value of $273,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,023,708 shares in the company, valued at $423,923,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,787 shares of company stock valued at $9,355,092 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software stock opened at $158.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.66. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $299.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

