Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Receives $19.06 Average PT from Analysts

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Paymentus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Paymentus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of Paymentus stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 1.47. Paymentus has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $25.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.75 million. Paymentus had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paymentus will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $105,107.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 136,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paymentus news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $29,625.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 142,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $105,107.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 136,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,703.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 87.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 80.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 141.1% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 2,948.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paymentus in the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

