Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) EVP Joan M. Herman Sells 15,854 Shares

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) EVP Joan M. Herman sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $71,977.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 799,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,630,833.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paysign Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $245.30 million, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. Paysign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $5.59.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Paysign had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYS shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Paysign in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Paysign from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Paysign from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paysign by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 48,489 shares during the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC lifted its stake in Paysign by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 261,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Paysign by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 102,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Paysign by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Paysign during the first quarter valued at $179,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

