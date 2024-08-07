Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $30.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $100.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.80 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Activity

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $111,006.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,118.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

