Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Jon E. Bortz Buys 66,000 Shares

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $790,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,022.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 3.8 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.42). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $397.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 50,210 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 135,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEB

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.