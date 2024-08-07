PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on PEDEVCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price target for the company.

PEDEVCO Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:PED opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $80.36 million, a P/E ratio of 90.09 and a beta of 0.55.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

