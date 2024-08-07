Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $1,745,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10,862.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 32,045 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 235,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after buying an additional 26,766 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 73,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of PBA opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.501 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 87.83%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

