Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.93

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.93 and traded as high as $21.72. Penns Woods Bancorp shares last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 6,593 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWOD

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $28,126.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,419.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.