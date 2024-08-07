Performance Food Group (PFGC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Performance Food Group to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.