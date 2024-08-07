Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.14

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.14 and traded as high as $10.84. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 99,579 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PESI shares. StockNews.com lowered Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $163.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 189,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the second quarter valued at $1,641,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.