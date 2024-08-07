Petrowest (TSE:PRW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petrowest Co. (TSE:PRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.10. Petrowest shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 23,499 shares.
Petrowest Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09.
About Petrowest
Petrowest Corporation (Petrowest) provides industrial and civil infrastructure projects, as well as predrilling and post-completion energy services, gravel crushing and hauling for non-energy sector customers. The Company’s businesses include rock crushing, log and gravel loading and hauling, heavy equipment transportation, safety equipment rentals and supervision, heavy equipment rentals, land clearing, earth moving and site preparation services, and the operation of a landfill to receive and manage contaminated waste.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Petrowest
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Petrowest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrowest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.