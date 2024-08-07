Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.24). 246,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,017,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.60 ($0.24).

Phoenix Copper Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 13.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.22. The company has a market capitalization of £28.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,900.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Phoenix Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Copper Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 80% owned Empire Mine property located in Mackay, Idaho, USA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.