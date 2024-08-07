Phunware (PHUN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Phunware to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Phunware alerts:

Phunware Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Phunware has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phunware

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Phunware news, CEO Michael Snavely sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,540.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,849 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Phunware in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phunware

About Phunware

(Get Free Report)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.