PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Trading 0.4% Higher

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.91 and last traded at $92.62. Approximately 187,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 138,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.26.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day moving average is $92.87.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYS. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,081.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 83,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 76,017 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 178,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

