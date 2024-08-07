Pine Cliff Energy (PNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$47.67 million for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

PNE opened at C$0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$321.22 million, a P/E ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 0.49. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$1.68.

Pine Cliff Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Pine Cliff Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 600.00%.

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, Senior Officer Terry Lee Mcneill sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total transaction of C$84,800.00. Insiders have acquired 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,170 in the last 90 days. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Pine Cliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About Pine Cliff Energy



Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

