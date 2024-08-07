Piper Sandler Lowers Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $8.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHLS. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $937.31 million, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $90.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 71.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,221,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,964 shares during the last quarter. Joho Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 6,423,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,815,000 after buying an additional 3,387,539 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,626,000 after buying an additional 2,864,879 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,268,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,416,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

