Piper Sandler Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut Hims & Hers Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.07.

NYSE HIMS opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,687.00 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $3,755,093.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $3,755,093.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 98,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $2,112,761.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,291.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 782,901 shares of company stock worth $16,138,997. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

