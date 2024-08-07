Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives $20.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAGP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Plains GP stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Plains GP will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 257.9% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 97,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 70,540 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

