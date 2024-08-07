Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.12.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playtika

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

In other Playtika news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $586,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Playtika in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Playtika by 772.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Playtika in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Playtika in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Price Performance

Shares of PLTK opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. Playtika has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a net margin of 7.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Playtika’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Playtika Company Profile

)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Articles

