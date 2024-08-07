Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report released on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE PLYM opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

Institutional Trading of Plymouth Industrial REIT

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.26%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

