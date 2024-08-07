Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) PT Raised to $27.00 at B. Riley

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 774.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
