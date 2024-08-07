Point Break Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.5% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,111,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,095,188. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.6 %

AMZN opened at $161.93 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.