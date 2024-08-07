Polaris (NYSE:PII) vs. Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) Financial Analysis

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) and Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Polaris shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Polaris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Polaris and Massimo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polaris 3.98% 26.38% 6.42% Massimo Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polaris $8.24 billion 0.54 $502.80 million $6.82 11.63 Massimo Group $126.35 million 1.17 $10.41 million N/A N/A

This table compares Polaris and Massimo Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Polaris has higher revenue and earnings than Massimo Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Polaris and Massimo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polaris 0 7 4 0 2.36 Massimo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Polaris presently has a consensus price target of $89.18, suggesting a potential upside of 12.39%. Given Polaris’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Polaris is more favorable than Massimo Group.

Summary

Polaris beats Massimo Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats. It also provides ORV accessories comprising winches, bumper/brushguards, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil; snowmobile accessories, which include covers, traction products, reverse kits, electric starters, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, such as saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers light duty hauling and passenger vehicles; gear and apparel, such as helmets, goggles, jackets, gloves, boots, bibs, hats, pants, and leathers; and pontoon and deck boats. The company provides its products through dealers and distributors, and online; and retail and e-commerce marketplaces. The company was formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels. The company sells its products through a network of dealerships, distributors, and chain stores, as well as the e-commerce marketplace. Massimo Group was founded in 2009 and is based in Garland, Texas.

