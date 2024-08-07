Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Trading 1.8% Higher

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.35 ($0.15). Approximately 957,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,017,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.15 ($0.14).

Poolbeg Pharma Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £56.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1,135.00 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.40.

Poolbeg Pharma Company Profile

Poolbeg Pharma plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. It develops POLB 001, a p38 MAP Kinase inhibitor for the treatment of severe influenza; POLB 002, an in­licensed first­in­class broad spectrum RNA­based immunotherapy for respiratory virus infections; and POLB 003, an intramuscular vaccine to prevent Melioidosis.

