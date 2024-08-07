Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4,233.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 52,620 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,239.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

POR stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.43 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.63%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

