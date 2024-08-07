Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $646.62

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 646.62 ($8.26) and traded as low as GBX 630.40 ($8.06). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 632 ($8.08), with a volume of 5,651 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRV shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.22) target price on shares of Porvair in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Porvair alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Porvair

Porvair Stock Performance

Porvair Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 672.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 646.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £294.85 million, a PE ratio of 1,805.71 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,714.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Porvair

In other Porvair news, insider Ben Stocks sold 217,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 676 ($8.64), for a total transaction of £1,469,738.92 ($1,878,260.60). Insiders own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

About Porvair

(Get Free Report)

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.