Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $646.62

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 646.62 ($8.26) and traded as low as GBX 630.40 ($8.06). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 632 ($8.08), with a volume of 5,651 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRV shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.22) target price on shares of Porvair in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Monday, July 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Porvair
Porvair Stock Performance
Porvair Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,714.29%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Porvair
In other Porvair news, insider Ben Stocks sold 217,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 676 ($8.64), for a total transaction of £1,469,738.92 ($1,878,260.60). Insiders own 22.91% of the company’s stock.
About Porvair
Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Porvair
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.