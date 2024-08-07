Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $113.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,456.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth about $2,634,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter worth about $605,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post stock opened at $111.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.26. Post has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $114.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Post will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

