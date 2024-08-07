Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Post (NYSE:POST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on POST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.33.

Post stock opened at $111.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.26. Post has a 52 week low of $78.85 and a 52 week high of $114.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Post will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $424,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,456.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in Post during the first quarter worth about $1,010,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Post during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $605,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Post during the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth $1,022,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

