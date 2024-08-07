Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $100.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 47.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $64.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.54. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $733,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,266.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 1,837 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $140,640.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,749.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $733,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,266.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $2,481,667. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $1,261,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 609.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 33,268 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 487,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,881,000 after purchasing an additional 62,824 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 521,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,809,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $1,299,000.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

