Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 103.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Powerfleet Price Performance
Shares of AIOT opened at $4.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.09 million, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.69. Powerfleet has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $5.67.
About Powerfleet
