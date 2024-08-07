PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $570,789,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $115,605,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,799,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in PPL by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,890,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,530,000 after buying an additional 3,980,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,128,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.64.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

