PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $23.24, but opened at $25.98. PRA Group shares last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 9,792 shares traded.

The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PRA Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in PRA Group by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in PRA Group by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PRA Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Trading Down 8.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $833.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 1.48.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Stories

