Pranam Kolari Sells 10,432 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pranam Kolari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Pranam Kolari sold 6,490 shares of Coupang stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $148,815.70.

Coupang Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CPNG opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2,041.58 and a beta of 1.09. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coupang

Coupang Company Profile



Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

