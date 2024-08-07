Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.00.

PRAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PRAX opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14. The company has a market capitalization of $944.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.73. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.83). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 101.99% and a negative net margin of 5,711.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth $229,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

