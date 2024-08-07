Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 10,524.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 60,833 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Polaris by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Polaris by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Polaris from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.18.
Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $79.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average of $86.34. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $130.78.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
