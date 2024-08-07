Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 0.82. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VRNS

Varonis Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.