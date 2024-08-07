Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.88 Million Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $922,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 134.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Amedisys by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $761,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMED opened at $97.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -153.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.55 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

