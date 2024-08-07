Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHPGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 103 ($1.32) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Primary Health Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON PHP opened at GBX 91.40 ($1.17) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,570.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.34. Primary Health Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 84.20 ($1.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 109 ($1.39). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.90.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

