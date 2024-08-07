Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 103 ($1.32) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
