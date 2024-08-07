Priority Technology (PRTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Priority Technology has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.08 million. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Priority Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

PRTH opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $382.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. Priority Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86.

Insider Activity at Priority Technology

About Priority Technology

In other Priority Technology news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 6,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $31,540.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,121,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,139.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director John Vito Priore sold 598,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $2,129,545.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,752,711 shares in the company, valued at $31,159,651.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 6,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $31,540.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,121,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,139.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 718,180 shares of company stock worth $2,659,153 in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.