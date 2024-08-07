Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) CAO Domenic Lococo Sells 300 Shares

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) CAO Domenic Lococo sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $17,433.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,549.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $175.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Progress Software from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Progress Software

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 993.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 225,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter.

About Progress Software

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.