Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.40.
PGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp downgraded Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,097,000 after acquiring an additional 41,687 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 352,414.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,596,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,632 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,400,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,437,000 after buying an additional 42,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 11.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,009,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,512,000 after buying an additional 106,574 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ PGNY opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. Progyny has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $42.08.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.41 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Progyny’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
