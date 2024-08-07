Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $37.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PGNY. KeyCorp cut Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. SVB Leerink cut Progyny from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. Progyny has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $42.08.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.41 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,877,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth $52,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth $95,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Progyny by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

