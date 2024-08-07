Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Cut to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $31.00. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Progyny Price Performance

Progyny stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. Progyny has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.44.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

